Advertisement

Wilbur D. May Museum reopens to public

The Wilbur D. May Museum reopened Wednesday after being closed for three months.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Wilbur D. May Museum reopened Wednesday after being closed for three months. Visitors can expect changes like social distancing signs, plexiglass barriers, limits on capacity, and required face masks.

The museum cancelled most of its scheduled exhibits in 2020. One of the only exhibits it will showcase this year is Artown’s “America the Beautiful!” which begins July 1.

Assistant Curator Samantha Szesciorka said, “This is a really nice opportunity for us to provide something for the community, some respite from the current climate of everything happening, a place to come relax, look at the art, celebrate Artown, celebrate local artists in the community, but still be safe.”

The exhibit will include oil paintings, acrylic, watercolors, pastels, and mixed media works from the Latimer Art Club. The exhibit will not include demos or workshops.

“Artown is going to look different this year than in years past, and that’s such a shame, but we’re really happy to support Artown as an organization, and artists in the community by being able to host an event.”

Szesciorka said the museum is working to add another exhibit later this year.

Wilbur D. May Museum Reopens
Wilbur D. May Museum Reopens(None)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Bayer is paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup

News

RPD arrest assault suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
RPD arrest person suspected of assault and theft after jumping in Truckee River.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

News

Wildcreek golf course reopening July 1st under new management

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Wildcreek golf course will reopen July 1st with Mazz Golf Management taking over operations at the County-owned course.

Latest News

News

Peavine Fire

Updated: 14 hours ago

National Politics

Fauci: Next few weeks critical to tamping down virus spikes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Crews working to contain multiple lightning caused fires

Updated: 16 hours ago
Multiple brush fires have been sparked across Reno from lightning.

News

COVID 19 Changes Bridal Shopping

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Food Bank of Northern Nevada food drive

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Feed NV and the Sierra drive-through food drop-off event is happening Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Scheels in Sparks.