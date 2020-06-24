Wilbur D. May Museum reopens to public

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Wilbur D. May Museum reopened Wednesday after being closed for three months. Visitors can expect changes like social distancing signs, plexiglass barriers, limits on capacity, and required face masks.

The museum cancelled most of its scheduled exhibits in 2020. One of the only exhibits it will showcase this year is Artown’s “America the Beautiful!” which begins July 1.

Assistant Curator Samantha Szesciorka said, “This is a really nice opportunity for us to provide something for the community, some respite from the current climate of everything happening, a place to come relax, look at the art, celebrate Artown, celebrate local artists in the community, but still be safe.”

The exhibit will include oil paintings, acrylic, watercolors, pastels, and mixed media works from the Latimer Art Club. The exhibit will not include demos or workshops.

“Artown is going to look different this year than in years past, and that’s such a shame, but we’re really happy to support Artown as an organization, and artists in the community by being able to host an event.”

Szesciorka said the museum is working to add another exhibit later this year.

Wilbur D. May Museum Reopens (None)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.