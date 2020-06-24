Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

Thunderstorms will dissipate overnight, then redevelop on Wednesday. Storms will pop in the Sierra and then move east into the Basin by evening. The heat will continue, with more triple-digits possible in the valleys before storms develop. Thursday will not be as hot and breezy by afternoon. The weekend brings more wind and a much larger temperature drop. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s for the valleys by early next week. Stay cool out there and keep an eye to the sky. -Jeff
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:05 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a hot afternoon with a high of 98 in Reno. There will be a slight chance for thunderstorms later today and again tomorrow afternoon. Some of these storms could produce small hail, heavy rain and gusty outflow winds.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
The heat is on this week, with triple digits likely for some valley locations through Thursday. A few T-storms will develop in the afternoons. The best chance will be around the Sierra on Tuesday, becoming more widespread Wednesday. Westerly flow will clear storms and bring a slight cool-down Thursday into Friday. The weekend will start very hot and end breezy and much cooler into early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:17 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot temperatures are on tap for this week with daytime highs near record levels.

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Eight Day Forecast for week of June 22

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:14 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Dry conditions will last through the weekend with a warming trend expected into next week.

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:44 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Warmer weather is here just in time for the official start of summer. Valleys will warm into the 90s, with 80s expected in the Tahoe Basin. The weather will stay dry with occasional clouds through early next week. A few T-storms may pop up by Wednesday. Summer arrives on Saturday, at 2:38 PM PDT. Happy Father's Day Weekend! -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:35 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a sunny, hot and dry weekend.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:56 PM PDT
Sunshine and a warming trend are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, but light winds otherwise. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s for valley floors by the weekend into next week. Lake Tahoe will see highs in the 80s. A few T-storms are possible in the afternoons and evenings next Tuesday through Wednesday. Summer arrives on Saturday at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:29 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny skies, light winds and warm temps will hang around through the weekend.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Warmer weather is coming our way, with afternoons warming back into the 90s for valleys by the weekend. Expect upper 70s to low 80s in the Sierra. A few T-storms are possible in the afternoon heat early next week. Summer arrives on Saturday, at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff