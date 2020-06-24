Wednesday Web Weather Thunderstorms will dissipate overnight, then redevelop on Wednesday. Storms will pop in the Sierra and then move east into the Basin by evening. The heat will continue, with more triple-digits possible in the valleys before storms develop. Thursday will not be as hot and breezy by afternoon. The weekend brings more wind and a much larger temperature drop. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s for the valleys by early next week. Stay cool out there and keep an eye to the sky. -Jeff

