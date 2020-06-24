Advertisement

Crews responding to multiple fires caused by lightning strikes

Peavine
Peavine(Alertwildfire.org)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire is responding to multiple brush fires caused by lightning in North Reno this evening.

They have confirmed one fire on the east side of Peavine Mountain which is being called the Poleline Fire.

TMFPD says it has burned about 5 acres and no structures are threatened.

Firefighters say traffic is backed up on US-395, and ask that you avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci: Next few weeks critical to tamping down virus spikes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

COVID 19 Changes Bridal Shopping

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Food Bank of Northern Nevada food drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Feed NV and the Sierra drive-through food drop-off event is happening Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Scheels in Sparks.

Latest News

News

UNR Faculty concerned about campus opening for fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
UNR Faulty concerned about opening campus in the fall

News

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021, but warned that the next few weeks will be critical to tamping down coronavirus hot spots around the country.

News

Documents: Mom called missing Idaho kids ‘zombies’ before their deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
The case of two kids who were missing for months before they were found dead in rural Idaho has taken another bizarre twist, with new court documents alleging that their mother believed they were zombies and that she was on a mission to rid the world of such creatures.

News

Black doll found hanging from power line leads to hate incident investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
SLTPD investigating hate incident.

News

Mt. Rose Highway closed in both directions after accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
NDOT is reporting SR-431 is closed in both directions after an injury accident.

VOD Recordings

RPD Looking for Hit and Run Suspect - FINAL

Updated: 3 hours ago
The NHP is looking for an SUV involved in an early morning accident on I580.