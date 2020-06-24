Crews responding to multiple fires caused by lightning strikes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire is responding to multiple brush fires caused by lightning in North Reno this evening.

They have confirmed one fire on the east side of Peavine Mountain which is being called the Poleline Fire.

TMFPD says it has burned about 5 acres and no structures are threatened.

Firefighters say traffic is backed up on US-395, and ask that you avoid the area.

⚠️#PolelineFire, east side Peavine Mtn currently only active brush fire in @washoecounty. Rain has helped to reduce spread. Crews continue to make their way into area. Est. 5 acres. No structures threatened. @HumboldtToiyabe @blmnv pic.twitter.com/YKN5eqdxOr — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) June 24, 2020

⚠️TMFR Crews responding to multiple brush fires caused by lighting strikes. — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) June 24, 2020

