Crews responding to multiple fires caused by lightning strikes
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire is responding to multiple brush fires caused by lightning in North Reno this evening.
They have confirmed one fire on the east side of Peavine Mountain which is being called the Poleline Fire.
TMFPD says it has burned about 5 acres and no structures are threatened.
Firefighters say traffic is backed up on US-395, and ask that you avoid the area.
