RPD arrest assault suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has arrested someone suspected of assault and robbery.

It happened early on June 24, 2020 when the suspect assaulted a man and stole his backpack. He then jumped into the Truckee River from the Virginia Street Bridge, which prompet a response from the Reno Fire Department.

The suspect was then arrested near the Center Street Bridge. RFD stayed on scene and were able to find the backpack and return it to its owner.

