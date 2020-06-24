Advertisement

Reno man wins largest penny slot jackpot in GSR history

The casino adds this marks the largest penny machine jackpot won in GSR's history. (June 24, 2020)(Grand Sierra Resort)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is counting his blessings after winning $157,928.10 jackpot at the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR).

The GSR says on July 23rd, a Reno a name David won, while playing the Ba Fang Jin Bao: Abundant Fortune penny machine from Konami. 

GSR officials say David lost his daughter less than three weeks ago and believes that she was the angel that sent him this jackpot. 

