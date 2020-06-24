Reno man wins largest penny slot jackpot in GSR history

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is counting his blessings after winning $157,928.10 jackpot at the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR).

The GSR says on July 23rd, a Reno a name David won, while playing the Ba Fang Jin Bao: Abundant Fortune penny machine from Konami.

The casino adds this marks the largest penny machine jackpot won in GSR’s history.

GSR officials say David lost his daughter less than three weeks ago and believes that she was the angel that sent him this jackpot.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.