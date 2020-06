LONE PINE, Calif. (KOLO) - An earthquake has been reported east of Fresno, CA, near the town of Lone Pine. The location is in the Owens Valley, on the eastern flank of the Sierra Nevada.

The USGS reports the magnitude at 5.8, which is considered “moderate” intensity.

So far, there have not been any reports of damage.

The quake struck at 10:40 A.M.

