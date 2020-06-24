Medicine on the Move Visits Northern Nevada
The 45-foot mobile healthcare center is making stops in Northern Nevada, offering flu shots, immunizations, annual and sports physicals and more.
The goal is to help those who may struggle with access to these services.
This is available to any Health Plan of Nevada Medicaid members, as well as United Healthcare Insurance Policy holders.
Here is the schedule:
Wednesday, June 24
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sparks Christian Fellowship
510 Greenbrae Drive
Sparks, Nev. 89431
Thursday, June 25
8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
South Lyon Medical Center
213 S Whitacre Street
Yerington, Nev. 89447
Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Miguel Ribera Park
3925 Neil Road
Reno, Nev. 89502
For more information or to make an appointment, call (800) 382-0870.