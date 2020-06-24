Medicine on the Move Visits Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The 45-foot mobile healthcare center is making stops in Northern Nevada, offering flu shots, immunizations, annual and sports physicals and more.

The goal is to help those who may struggle with access to these services.

This is available to any Health Plan of Nevada Medicaid members, as well as United Healthcare Insurance Policy holders.

Here is the schedule:

Wednesday, June 24

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sparks Christian Fellowship

510 Greenbrae Drive

Sparks, Nev. 89431

Thursday, June 25

8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

South Lyon Medical Center

213 S Whitacre Street

Yerington, Nev. 89447

Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Miguel Ribera Park

3925 Neil Road

Reno, Nev. 89502

For more information or to make an appointment, call (800) 382-0870.