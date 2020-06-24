Advertisement

IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in face of virus

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has sharply lowered its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago.

The IMF predicts that the global economy will shrink 4.9% this year, significantly worse than the 3% drop it had estimated in its previous report in April. It would be the worst annual contraction since immediately after World War II.

The global organization predicts that the global economy will shrink 4.9% this year, significantly worse than the 3% drop it had estimated in its previous report in April. The IMF has forecast that the global economic damage from the recession will be worse than from any other downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

For the United States, the it predicts that the nation's gross domestic product — the value of all goods and services produced in the United States — will plummet 8% this year, even more than its April estimate of a 5.9% drop. That would be the worst such annual decline since the U.S. economy demobilized in the aftermath of World War II.

The IMF issued its bleaker forecasts Wednesday in an update to the World Economic Outlook it released in April. The update is generally in line with other recent major forecasts. Earlier this month, for example, the World Bank projected that the global economy would shrink 5.2% this year.

"This is the worst recession since the Great Depression," Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, told reporters at a briefing. "No country has been spared."

The IMF noted that the pandemic was disproportionately hurting low-income households, "imperiling the significant progress made in reducing extreme poverty in the world since 1990."

In recent years, the proportion of the world's population living in extreme poverty — equivalent to less than $1.90 a day — had fallen below 10% from more than 35% in 1990. But the IMF said the COVID-19 crisis threatens to reverse this progress. It forecast that more than 90% of developing and emerging market economies will suffer declines in per-capita income growth this year.

For 2021, the IMF envisions a rebound in growth, so long as the viral pandemic doesn't erupt in a second major wave. It expects the global economy to expand 5.4% next year, 0.4 percentage point less than it did in April.

For the United States, the IMF predicts growth of 4.5% next year, 0.2 percentage point weaker than in its April forecast. But that gain wouldn't be enough to restore the U.S. economy to its level before the pandemic struck. The association of economists who officially date recessions in the United States determined that the economy entered a recession in February, with tens of millions of people thrown out of work from the shutdowns that were imposed to contain the virus.

The U.S. government has estimated that the nation's GDP shrank at a 5% annual rate in the January-March quarter, and it is widely expected to plunge at a 30% rate or worse in the current April-June period.

In its updated forecast, the IMF downgraded growth for all major countries. For the 19 European nations that use the euro currency, it envisions a decline in growth this year of 10.7% — more than the 8% drop it predicted in April — followed by a rebound to growth of 6% in 2021.

In China, the world's second-largest economy, growth this year is projected at 1%. India's economy is expected to shrink 4.5% after a longer period of lockdown and a slower recovery than was envisioned in April.

In Latin America, where most countries are still struggling to contain infections, the two largest economies, Brazil and Mexico, are projected to shrink 9.1% and 10.5%, respectively.

A steep fall in oil prices has triggered deep recessions in oil-producing countries, with the Russian economy expected to contract 6.6% this year and Saudi Arabia's 6.8%.

The IMF cautioned that downside risks to the forecast remain significant. It said the virus could surge back, forcing renewed shutdowns and possibly renewed turmoil in financial markets similar to what occurred in January through March. The IMF warned that such financial turbulence could tip vulnerable countries into debt crises that would further hamper efforts to recover.

Its updated forecast included a downside scenario that envisions a second major outbreak occurring in early 2021. Under this scenario, the global economy would contract again next year by 4.9%, it estimates.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 8 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the department’s unusual dismissal request.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 14 minutes ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

Coronavirus

US citizens likely to be left out as Europe reopens borders

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By LORNE COOK
Americans are unlikely to be allowed into Europe when the continent reopens its borders next week, due to how the coronavirus pandemic is flaring in the U.S. and President Donald Trump’s ban on Europeans entering the United States.

National

Dwayne Johnson, Shakira highlight coronavirus equity concert

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27.

Latest News

National

Police: Woman sets up dad to be robbed, but her brother accidentally catches suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Pennsylvania woman is accused of sending men to rob her father, but investigators said the men didn’t get away with it, thanks to the victim’s son.

National

Amber Alert: Teen abducted in N.Y.

Updated: 1 hours ago
New York police said 15-year-old Ahsan Ali was taken around 4:36 a.m. Wednesday in Queens.

National

Pakistan finds ‘human error’ in deadly Karachi plane crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
The announcement shed new light on the tragedy after Pakistani investigators had earlier said only that the crash resulted from engine failure.

National Politics

2 Republicans opposed by Trump win in N. Carolina, Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ALAN FRAM
Voters rebuffed President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky on Tuesday. Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York faced days of delay as swamped officials count mountains of mail-in ballots.

National

Some bagged salads recalled amid cyclospora outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
If you have the recalled salads from Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and ALDI, throw them away, even if no one has gotten sick.

National

Health officials warn coronavirus not under control

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
U.S. health officials are warning the virus in not under control.