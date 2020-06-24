Advertisement

GNC files for bankruptcy, will close up to 1,200 stores

This is the sign outside the world headquarters of GNC in downtown Pittsburgh Monday, July 15, 2019. The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
This is the sign outside the world headquarters of GNC in downtown Pittsburgh Monday, July 15, 2019. The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/file)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - GNC has filed for bankruptcy and will close up to 1,200 stores.

The 85-year-old vitamin and dietary supplement company has been saddled with nearly a $1 billion of debt.

GNC has faced declining sales at its brick-and-mortar locations since before the pandemic. However, GNC said that stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic had a “dramatic negative impact” on its business.

GNC will continue operating, but after closing 20 percent of its retail stores, it will become a smaller company.

The company hopes to emerge from bankruptcy in the fall.

GNC has a current list of underperforming stores slated to close.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some states break virus records as US caseload grows anew

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT, NICK PERRY and KEN MORITSUGU
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 16 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

Coronavirus

Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate if coming from high-infection states

Updated: 22 minutes ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that travelers to his state, Connecticut and New Jersey from states with rising coronavirus rates must isolate for 14 days.

National

NerdWallet: 6 do’s and don’ts when saving money during a crisis

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Tierney, NerdWallet
Whether or not your financial situation has changed since the start of 2020, you may benefit from these saving strategies.

News

RPD arrest assault suspect

Updated: 38 minutes ago
RPD arrest person suspected of assault and theft after jumping in Truckee River.

Latest News

National

Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage was coincidence

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
NASCAR moved quickly when one of Wallace's crew members discovered a rope shaped like a noose in their garage stall. The sanctioning body called in federal authorities, who ruled Tuesday the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime.

National Politics

Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate.

National

Toyota recalls gas-electric hybrids for engine stall problem

Updated: 1 hour ago
The recall covers certain 2013 to 2015 Prius and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids.

National

Illinois man pleads guilty to sexual assault and spreading HIV to a child

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after authorities in Rockford said he spread HIV to a child in 2019.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.