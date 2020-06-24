Food Bank of Northern Nevada food drive

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is hosting a drive through food drop-off event Thursday, July 9 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Scheels in Sparks.

This is the second community food drive of its kind since regular food drive operations were suspended in March for safety and logistics concerns due to COVID-19.

With the increased level in need for emergency food services along with supply chain delays, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is gathering food for families throughout the 90,000 square mile service area.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking for entrées (including soups and chili’s), protein (including tuna, chicken, and beans), canned fruit, and canned vegetables.All food donations must be non-perishable, non-expired foods.Those attending and donating at the Feed NV and the Sierra drive-through food drive should expect to stay in their cars to encourage safe social distance guidelines.

Volunteers will remove bagged and/or boxed food donations from cars and place them into bins.

Food donations will be taken from cars right in the porte cochère entrance at Scheels.

For those who are not able to attend the food drive, they can Text the word “FeedNV” with an amount to 50155 to donate online.

Three meals can be given to those in need for every $1 donation.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is also asking rural communities outside the Reno and Sparks areas to donate at participating Food Bank’s partner agencies in their own communities.

A list of participating agencies in northern Nevada and the eastern slope of the Sierra in California will be posted prior to July 9 at fbnn.org.

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has seen tremendous increases in the need for emergency food services since mid-March 2020. Before the pandemic, the organization was helping approximately 91,000 people per month.

During the single month of April, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada helped more than 123,000 people, which is a 35% increase.

The Food Bank has also seen more people at their Mobile Harvest program, which delivers fresh fruits and vegetables to families in the area. In the first 8 months of the fiscal year, the Food Bank served an average of 8,900 people per month through this program. In the month of April, that number rose sharply to 28,272 people.

