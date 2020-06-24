Advertisement

Douglas County fire at 800 acres

The Monarch Fire as seen by a BLM fire camera.
The Monarch Fire as seen by a BLM fire camera.(BLM)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:16 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a 800-acre fire burning southeast of Gardnerville in Douglas County.

The Monarch Fire is burning in grass and pinyon and juniper, the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center reported. It is burning in the Fish Springs-Pinenut Creek Road area.

It was reported about 12:41 p.m.

Douglas County reported no structures were threatened as of 3:30 p.m.

No roads have been closed at this time. The fire may move east of the Gardnerville and Minden area.

Agencies responding to the fire include the Bureau of Land Management, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Fork Fire District, the U.S. Forest Service and the Nevada Division of Forestry.

Douglas County residents can register their cell phones for reverse 911 calls at this website: https://douglascounty.onthealert.com/Terms/Index/?ReturnUrl=%2f

Douglas County will post updates here: https://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/One.aspx

