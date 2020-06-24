Advertisement

Carson Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device

Carson City Sheriffs Office logo
Carson City Sheriffs Office logo(Carson City Sheriff)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious device found outside the Sheriff’s Office administrative building.

Sheriff Ken Furlong confirms to KOLO 8 News Now that all of the streets surrounding the administrative building, S. Harbin Avenue, E. Musser Street, S. Roop Street and E. 2nd Street are all closed.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating whether the device is a threat. The Tahoe Douglas Bomb Squad is on scene.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno man wins largest penny slot jackpot in GSR history

Updated: 57 minutes ago
A Reno man is counting his blessings after winning $157,928.10 jackpot at the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR).

News

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

Updated: 1 hours ago
A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world, according to a dedication to her on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue Facebook page.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Wilbur D. May Museum reopens to public

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The Wilbur D. May Museum reopened Wednesday after being closed for three months. Visitors can expect changes like social distancing signs, plexiglass barriers, limits on capacity, and required face masks.

Latest News

News

Reno Police arrest assault suspect

Updated: 6 hours ago
RPD arrest person suspected of assault and theft after jumping in Truckee River.

News

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

Updated: 8 hours ago
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world’s largest marathon Wednesday.

News

Wildcreek golf course reopening July 1st under new management

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Wildcreek golf course will reopen July 1st with Mazz Golf Management taking over operations at the County-owned course.

News

Peavine Fire

Updated: 18 hours ago

National Politics

Fauci: Next few weeks critical to tamping down virus spikes

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 21 hours ago