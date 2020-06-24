Carson Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious device

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious device found outside the Sheriff’s Office administrative building.

Sheriff Ken Furlong confirms to KOLO 8 News Now that all of the streets surrounding the administrative building, S. Harbin Avenue, E. Musser Street, S. Roop Street and E. 2nd Street are all closed.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating whether the device is a threat. The Tahoe Douglas Bomb Squad is on scene.

This is a developing situation.

The Carson City Courthouse is closed for the remainder of the day. For hearings or check ins please call the correct court tomorrow. Further details will be released from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, standby. https://t.co/Rat4qz2IUw — CCSO (@Carson_Sheriff) June 24, 2020

