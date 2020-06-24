Caesars announces that masks will be required in all its properties

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Caesars Entertainment has announced that everyone will be required to wear mask in its properties, except when eating and drinking.

The policy is effective Wednesday, June 24, 2020 and includes the two Caesars properties in Northern Nevada, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe and Harvey’s Lake Tahoe.

The policy applies to all guests, as well as employees, vendors, contractors and passersby.

Previously, Caesars had only required masks for employees and guests who were at table games.

“We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.