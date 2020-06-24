Advertisement

Caesars announces that masks will be required in all its properties

(WOWT)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:01 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Caesars Entertainment has announced that everyone will be required to wear mask in its properties, except when eating and drinking.

The policy is effective Wednesday, June 24, 2020 and includes the two Caesars properties in Northern Nevada, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe and Harvey’s Lake Tahoe.

The policy applies to all guests, as well as employees, vendors, contractors and passersby.

Previously, Caesars had only required masks for employees and guests who were at table games.

“We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Local bridal shop adapts to changes amid pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Saying yes to the dress, but in a different way.

Business

Opening a business during a pandemic

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:58 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Opening a new business is always a risk. But opening during a pandemic, especially a fitness studio, presents its own challenges.

Business

Swan Lake water irrigates hay field 5 miles away

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:19 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Swan Lake waters irrigate hay field 5 miles away.

Business

Some tribes reopen their casinos despite state opposition

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 11:44 AM PDT
|
By SUSAN HAIGH/Associated Press
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom also urged tribal leaders to remain closed, fearing a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Latest News

Business

Local woman forms company despite disability

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 4:38 PM PDT
|
By Ben Deach
CEO Pam Loveless worked for years as a mortgage professional and traveling underwriter before being deemed permanently disabled.

Business

End of an Era: Harrah's Reno "Does not plan to reopen"

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 2:23 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
While many of the casinos across the State reopened, an icon of the gaming world remains closed.

Business

JC Penney closing 154 stores; none in Nevada

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 7:56 PM PDT
|
By JOSEPH PISANI/AP Retail Writer
The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures.

Business

Lucky Beaver back open 24/7 after shutdown

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 4:20 PM PDT
|
By Bridget Chavez
The Lucky Beaver in Reno has resumed its gaming operation after the coronvirus shutdown.

Business

Peppermill reopens after coronavirus shutdown

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 9:33 PM PDT
|
By Bridget Chavez
The Peppermill is reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown kept doors bolted shut for more than two months.

Business

Business in Reno stopping spread of COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 6:17 PM PDT
|
By Noah Bond
Belfor Property Restoration at 50 Artisan Means Way off South Virginia Street is the west coast hub for the United States.