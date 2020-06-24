Black doll found hanging from power line leads to hate incident investigation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is investigating after a black doll was found hanging from a power line.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 police arrived to the scene and found a black doll hanging with a string around its neck in a residential neighborhood.

Officers quickly removed the doll with the help of Liberty Energy.

Police say an investigation is underway and although it doesn’t amount to an actual hate crime, it’s being investigated as a hate incident.

SLTPD says they don’t have any witnesses or leads at the moment.

They ask that if you have any information to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100.

The doll police removed from a power line. (South Lake Tahoe Police Department)

