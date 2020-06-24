Advertisement

Black doll found hanging from power line leads to hate incident investigation

South Lake Tahoe Police Department documenting it as a 'hate incident'
Black doll found hanging from power line in Sierra Tract.
Black doll found hanging from power line in Sierra Tract.(South Lake Tahoe Police Department)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:02 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is investigating after a black doll was found hanging from a power line.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 police arrived to the scene and found a black doll hanging with a string around its neck in a residential neighborhood.

Officers quickly removed the doll with the help of Liberty Energy.

Police say an investigation is underway and although it doesn’t amount to an actual hate crime, it’s being investigated as a hate incident.

SLTPD says they don’t have any witnesses or leads at the moment.

They ask that if you have any information to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100.

The doll police removed from a power line.
The doll police removed from a power line.(South Lake Tahoe Police Department)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021, but warned that the next few weeks will be critical to tamping down coronavirus hot spots around the country.

News

Documents: Mom called missing Idaho kids ‘zombies’ before their deaths

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The case of two kids who were missing for months before they were found dead in rural Idaho has taken another bizarre twist, with new court documents alleging that their mother believed they were zombies and that she was on a mission to rid the world of such creatures.

News

Mt. Rose Highway closed in both directions after accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
NDOT is reporting SR-431 is closed in both directions after an injury accident.

VOD Recordings

RPD Looking for Hit and Run Suspect - FINAL

Updated: 1 hours ago
The NHP is looking for an SUV involved in an early morning accident on I580.

Latest News

News

El Dorado County COVID-19 updates: 5 new cases, 3 additional recoveries

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lastest COVID-19 updates out of El Dorado County.

News

Yosemite closes campgrounds over virus concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
California’s Yosemite National Park says it will hold off on reopening campgrounds through the month of July after a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

News

Nevada again sees biggest one-day increase in virus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nevada on Tuesday reported the biggest one-day increase of new coronavirus cases in the state, the fourth time in the past eight days where the state hit a new daily high.

National

Geared Up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

News

Casino workers’ union calls for all guests to wear masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
A union representing workers in Las Vegas casinos is again calling for all customers and workers in reopened casinos to wear face masks and for daily guest room cleanings and regular testing of all workers for the coronavirus.

News

California city of Fort Bragg considers name change

Updated: 3 hours ago
A rugged Northern California coastal city named for a Confederate general may ask voters to change the city's name.