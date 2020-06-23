Yosemite closes campgrounds over virus concerns

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - California’s Yosemite National Park says it will hold off on reopening campgrounds through the month of July after a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Yosemite park officials began reopening some campgrounds earlier this month after being closed for more than 2 1/2 months because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But they said Tuesday that reservations with arrival dates between now and July 31 have been canceled for several campgrounds, including Bridalveil Horse Camp and Crane Flat.

The park had already reduced the number of visitors admitted to about half those that normally visit this time of year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)