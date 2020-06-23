Advertisement

Yosemite closes campgrounds over virus concerns

Taft Point is a viewpoint in Yosemite National Park, west of Glacier Point
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - California’s Yosemite National Park says it will hold off on reopening campgrounds through the month of July after a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Yosemite park officials began reopening some campgrounds earlier this month after being closed for more than 2 1/2 months because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But they said Tuesday that reservations with arrival dates between now and July 31 have been canceled for several campgrounds, including Bridalveil Horse Camp and Crane Flat.

The park had already reduced the number of visitors admitted to about half those that normally visit this time of year.

