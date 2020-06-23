Advertisement

WCSD continue to work on reopening plan for 2020-2021 school year

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:03 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District continues to work on reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

WCSD officials says they are working closely with local and state health officials, the Nevada Department of Education, and school districts across the state.

District officials say they continue to gather and consider data and evidence, and have not made decisions about the upcoming school year. The district went onto to add, the health and safety of students, families, staff members, and the community is their top priority.

The Board of Trustees and District Leadership staff members are working on a plan on how students will be taught, transported, fed, and while protecting 64,000 students and also protecting the health and welfare of 8,000 employees.

The Board of Trustees meeting will take virtually place on June 23, 4 p.m. The meeting scheduled can be found here: https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/4680 and submit your public comments to publiccomments@washoeschools.net.

If you want share you thoughts about reopening, you are asked to fill out a survey at www.washoeschools.net/survey until Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

