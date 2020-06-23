Advertisement

Washoe County Library System makes anti-racism titles more readily available

The initiative is aimed at helping the community expand its knowledge of race relations
By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Jun. 22, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some people are hitting the streets to protest racism and demand justice, but others are heading to the library.

The Washoe County Library System staff says since the killing of George Floyd, there has been a huge uptick in demand for books battling racism and social justice.

The library's partner with OverDrive is helping people gain access to material without having to deal with waiting lists or holds for 30 days. Through the Black Lives Matter: Community Read program, people can simultaneously access the titles at no costs.

Current titles:

Monday, June 15 – July 15

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

Named one of the Most Influential Books of the Last 20 Years by the Chronicle of Higher Education and winner of the NAACP Image Award for Nonfiction, Alexander’s critically acclaimed book examines racial disparities through the lens of mass incarceration.

Monday, June 22 – July 19

Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla F Saad

This New York Times bestseller published in January 2020 is based on the viral #MeAndWhiteSupremacy Instagram challenge and provides a framework for readers to dismantle the privilege within themselves.

OverDrive says the focused on #QwnVoices and it’s intended to help people read, listen, learn and grow as they expand their knowledge of race relations.

For more information on the program, click here.
If you want to sign up for a Washoe County Library card, click here.

