UNR police chief discusses potential changes to campus policing

UNR police chief discusses changes to campus policing.
UNR police chief discusses changes to campus policing.(Bridget Chavez)
By Bridget Chavez
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:00 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A letter that was written by a group of UNR students, calling on leaders to #LISTENTOUS, now has the attention of UNR Police Chief, Todd Renwick.

“I’m listening, the department is listening and we had a chance to read their hashtag listen to us letter,” Renwick said.

Renwick said the department wants to work with the community to change and improve policing on campus.

“One of the things I’m doing this week is getting a large group of students, faculty and staff together so they can take a look at our current advisory board. Our advisory board has been in place for probably 20 years,” he said.

The board serves all four major universities across the Silver State.

“And maybe this is an opportunity where we can look at a specific university of Nevada Reno advisory board and let them have control of advising us,” Renwick said.

He said he knows the reforms are necessary, like use of force policies and duty to intercede. Some of these, he said, the UNR police already do. He said many of the old ways of policing cannot continue. He referenced the “8 Can’t Wait,” campaign in regards to choke holds, carotid restraints and intervention duties. He added that his office is already following the correct protocols but is open to making changes that better serve the campus.

“To be successful you know old school and old style policing isn’t working anymore so we have to find a way to provide that service in an appropriate way,” he said.

