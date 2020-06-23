Advertisement

UNR Faculty concerned about opening of campus

Mackay Statue UNR campus
Mackay Statue UNR campus(me)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:45 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -In the years to come sights of the UNR Campus with students walking closely together, attending classes in lecture halls sitting side by side may seem quaint, charming and old fashioned.

COVID 19 has changed the way business is done here.

Specifically, this fall semesters as proposed policies will mean students will stagger their schedules some days on campus some days not.

Some teaching and learning will also be done by virtually. For journalism professor Alison Gaulden, it poses a whole set of questions...some very basic “Some students are going to be vigilant, and some students it is going to feel like everything is back to normal,” says Gaulden. “Except for watching a faculty member with a mask on,” she says.

Gaulden is a member of the Nevada Faculty Association.

It represents about 15% of instructors on campus and has recently spoken out about proposals concerning opening the UNR Campus for fall semester.

Specially the internet HYFLEX system used for distance learning, they say was not designed for that specific purpose.

Logistically the NFA says conducting a large class simultaneously on-line and in the classroom will be challenging if not ineffective to learning.

Plus, the NSA says reasonable accommodations are not being made for instructors whose health may be in danger by going back into the classroom at this time.

“They have family members or children they are taking care of, that could be at high risk with underlying health conditions,” says John Nolan with NFA.” And so, we are very concerned about, allowing them the flexibility to choose to make sure health and safety are the number one priority,” he says. Nolan says other campuses like UNLV are not so restrictive.

Nolan says more than 200 faculty members have signed a petition asking administrators to reconsider its plans, but there has been no response.

In a statement released by the university Jill Heaton Vice Provost of Faculty Affairs responded:

“We need to be able to respond to State and Nevada System of Higher Education directives that may either tighten or loosen COVID-19 related restrictions, and we believe that the HyFlex model will allow us to do so quickly.”

On June 30th administrators from here at UNR will explain to the board of regents why their regulations involving this upcoming fall semester are different than any other university in Nevada.

It will be up to the regents to give those policies and procedures the thumbs up or down.

