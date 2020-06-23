Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

The heat is on this week, with triple digits likely for some valley locations through Thursday. A few T-storms will develop in the afternoons. The best chance will be around the Sierra on Tuesday, becoming more widespread Wednesday. Westerly flow will clear storms and bring a slight cool-down Thursday into Friday. The weekend will start very hot and end breezy and much cooler into early next week. -Jeff
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Monday AM Weather

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot temperatures are on tap for this week with daytime highs near record levels.

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM PDT
By Mary Jane Belleza
Eight Day Forecast for week of June 22

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:14 PM PDT
By Mary Jane Belleza
Dry conditions will last through the weekend with a warming trend expected into next week.

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:44 PM PDT
By Jeff Thompson
Warmer weather is here just in time for the official start of summer. Valleys will warm into the 90s, with 80s expected in the Tahoe Basin. The weather will stay dry with occasional clouds through early next week. A few T-storms may pop up by Wednesday. Summer arrives on Saturday, at 2:38 PM PDT. Happy Father's Day Weekend! -Jeff

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:35 AM PDT
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect a sunny, hot and dry weekend.

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:56 PM PDT
Sunshine and a warming trend are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, but light winds otherwise. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s for valley floors by the weekend into next week. Lake Tahoe will see highs in the 80s. A few T-storms are possible in the afternoons and evenings next Tuesday through Wednesday. Summer arrives on Saturday at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:29 AM PDT
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny skies, light winds and warm temps will hang around through the weekend.

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM PDT
By Jeff Thompson
Warmer weather is coming our way, with afternoons warming back into the 90s for valleys by the weekend. Expect upper 70s to low 80s in the Sierra. A few T-storms are possible in the afternoon heat early next week. Summer arrives on Saturday, at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:53 AM PDT
By Lindsey Matherly
Daytime highs will remain below average today, but we’re heating up tomorrow through the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine the rest of the week with light afternoon winds.

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:12 PM PDT
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week. After a Wednesday that will be on the cool side for June, temperatures are on the way up through the weekend. By Saturday, most valley locations will warm into the 90s, with 80s in the forecast for Lake Tahoe. Summer officially arrives on Saturday, at 2:43 PM PDT. -Jeff