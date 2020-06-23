Tuesday Web Weather
The heat is on this week, with triple digits likely for some valley locations through Thursday. A few T-storms will develop in the afternoons. The best chance will be around the Sierra on Tuesday, becoming more widespread Wednesday. Westerly flow will clear storms and bring a slight cool-down Thursday into Friday. The weekend will start very hot and end breezy and much cooler into early next week. -Jeff
