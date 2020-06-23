Advertisement

Stabbing suspect arrested in Carson City

Ortega was charged with Attempted Robbery, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Battery on a Peace Officer, and Obstruction.
Ortega was charged with Attempted Robbery, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Battery on a Peace Officer, and Obstruction.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man accused of stabbing another man in Carson City then running from deputies is now behind bars.

Jeremy Ortega is facing several charges including Attempted Robbery, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Battery on a Peace Officer, and Obstruction. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

The stabbing happened just before 7 p.m. on June 19, 2020 in front of a bar in the 100 block of Rice Street.

Witnesses said a man had chased another man and then stabbed him. When a deputy arrived on scene, the witnesses pointed to the suspect leaving the area. The suspect was later identified as Ortega. When the deputy ordered Ortega to stop, he started running and discarded clothing and a knife.

He was eventually taken into custody after a struggle with authorities, in which a deputy was struck several times in the face. The deputy was treated at the Carson Tahoe Hospital and later released.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to Renown Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries to his head.

The sheriff’s office is looking for witnesses. If you know anything, contact the Dispatch Center at (775) 887-2677, the Investigation Division - Detective McMahon at (775) 283-7858, Investigations Sergeant Daniel Gonzales at (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

