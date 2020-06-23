RPD searching for suspect in fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for the vehicle involved in a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash on McCarran and 4th Street.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on June 23, 2020. Officers say they arrived to find a pedestrian unresponsive on the roadway and the car involved fled the scene.

The car involved is described as a dark colored, midsize SUV with damage to it’s right side.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or secret witness at 775-322-4900.

