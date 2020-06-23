Advertisement

RPD searching for suspect in fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

RPD respond to fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash
RPD respond to fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash(KOLO)
By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:06 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for the vehicle involved in a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash on McCarran and 4th Street.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on June 23, 2020. Officers say they arrived to find a pedestrian unresponsive on the roadway and the car involved fled the scene.

The car involved is described as a dark colored, midsize SUV with damage to it’s right side.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or secret witness at 775-322-4900.

