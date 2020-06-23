Quad County COVID-19 Updates: 9 new cases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting 9 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases are, three Carson City men in their 40′s and 50′s, one Carson City woman in her 40′s, two Lyon County men in their 20′s and 40′s, one Lyon County woman in her 50′s, and two Douglas County women in their 30′s and 40′s.

Officials say that none of the 9 new cases are connected to any previously reported case.

Quad County has a total of 289 cases with 73 of those being active.

