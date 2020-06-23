Advertisement

Protesters try to pull down Andrew Jackson statue in DC

Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., after they attempted to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson.
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., after they attempted to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson.(source: cnn)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Protesters tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House Monday night before being dispersed by police.

WUSA-TV in Washington reported that police used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

Videos posted on social media showed that the protesters had climbed on the statue and tied ropes around it, then tried to pull it off its pedestal.

The statue shows Jackson in a military uniform, riding a horse that is rearing on its hind legs. The 19th century president's ruthless treatment of Native Americans has made his statue a target of demonstrators protesting the United States' legacy of racial injustice.

The Jackson statue remained on its pedestal Monday night.

President Donald Trump tweeted late Monday that "Numerous people" had been arrested for "the disgraceful vandalism." He added: "10 years in prison under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!"

74.7K people are talking about this

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was at the scene Monday night, and issued a statement saying: "Let me be clear: we will not bow to anarchists. Law and order will prevail, and justice will be served."

On June 1, law enforcement officers forcefully cleared peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square so Trump could stage a photo op at a nearby church.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Historic Krug House moved to new location

Updated: 23 minutes ago
One of Reno’s historic homes near the University of Nevada has been moved to its new location.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

News

NHP looking for driver possibly involved in crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
NHP is looking for a driver that may have been involved in a crash on I-580 near Damonte Ranch Parkway.

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

News

1 dead in crash on U.S. 395 near Red Rock

Updated: 5 hours ago
1 person is dead after a crash on U.S. 395 near Red Rock.

News

88-year-old Tenn. liquor store owner pulls gun on alleged thieves

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
To May Boyce, the people who walk in her store every day are more than customers; she considers them extended family. After 26 years in the liquor store business, however, she said she had to pull out her gun for the first time.

News

RPD searching for suspect in fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The Reno Police Department is searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash on McCarran and 4th Street