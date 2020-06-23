Pleading for Gov. Sisolak’s acknowledgement and help

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - About 64,000 people in Nevada continue waiting for unemployment benefits, between unemployment insurance and pandemic unemployment assistance, roughly three months after Gov. Sisolak shut down non-essential businesses to save lives from COVID-19.

”He saved thousands of lives in Reno and Nevada by what he did, but now where are you?” said out of work Uber/Lyft Driver, Ray Siner.

He says the last time he heard Gov. Sisolak talk about his unemployment needs was May 20.

“The Governor has time to address this. If he has time to write for whatever he’s doing to make a day this or a day that or what ever. I’m sure you have time to take care of the people who are starving out here that are losing their homes,” Siner.

“Ray as you know DETR Director Heather Korbulic stepped down Friday because of threats to her and to her family. What would you like to say about that?” asked KOLO 8 News Now Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

"I'm sorry she was put through that and her family was because you know I think she did the best job she could with what was thrown at her," Siner.

He stopped driving for Uber and Lyft April 3.

“It’s been really tough. We owe like $2,400 in rent, but we have fantastic landlords that have worked with us. We deferred car payments and you know that was two months and those two months are gone and now you’re doing? What am I going to do, lose my car?” Siner.

He says his online PUA application indicates an “unresolved issue”.

So far he’s gotten at least two different responses from DETR call takers.

“She looked and said, ‘Yeah, your claim is clean. You have no issues. That will fall off,”’ Siner said.

Then he got a different response Monday morning on June 22,

“She said, ‘Yeah. I see exactly why you’re not getting paid. The fraud department is wanting copies of your social security and drivers license.’ I’m like, ‘Oh really’. She goes, ‘Some other agent hasn’t told you this?’ She goes, ‘This has been here since the beginning’.

I said, ‘OK’. She said, ‘We are going through some training this week to let everybody know about this.’”

"What would you like to say to Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation?" Bond.

"I thank you for all your long hours. Your time. What you're doing. We know it'll get better," Siner.

“Ray, what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“You disappeared and we feel like we’ve been given up by you and it’s a shame because I was a big supporter of you and I feel that you have just left us out here to the wolves and it feels like you don’t care. You’re not talking to us. You’re not addressing it,” Siner.

Bond sent the Gov. Sisolak's press secretary Meghin Delaney the following email at 10:21 a.m. on June 22:

Meghin-

I'm working on another report about a PUA claimant today.

Could you please let me know about the steps being taken to replace Heather Korbulic?

And the steps being taken to hire more adjudicators?

If there is any other information I can share that will help our viewers and the claimants I will try and weave it into this report.

You can call me at (Noah's phone number).

Regards,

Noah Bond

Bond got no response by the time this report was posted online.

Bond has contacted the Governor’s office about half a dozen times since the pandemic began and has not yet received a direct response to a specific question.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.