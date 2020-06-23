Advertisement

Platelet Rich Plasma Treatment shows promise for balding patients

Patient receives PRP treatment
Patient receives PRP treatment(me)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:01 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Dermatologists are using a procedure on patients suffering hair loss which was once reserved for orthopedic surgery on knees and joints for healing.

The Platelet Rich Plasma procedure starts with a blood draw from the patient.

The blood is then put into a centrifuge where it is spun down to separate the body's platelets from the red blood cells. It takes about ten minutes.

For a patient we are calling Ruth, this is all old news.

She says she was shedding hair due to a medical condition.

And while most people don’t think about it, the hair on your head means something. “It helps with your identity, and it really helps with how confident you feel,” says Ruth about the hair on the head. “And it definitely takes a toll on you when you are losing a part of yourself,” she says. Earlier this year Ruth says she came to the Nevada Center for Dermatology to find out more about the Platelet Rich Plasma procedure.

She was deemed a good candidate.

In just four months she has a full head of hair.

“My hairdresser also can’t believe it. She knows how quickly hair normally grows. And she says this is definitely miraculous,” says Ruth.

But as the saying goes, "no pain, no beauty" this isn't a passive procedure.

The platelets are injected into the scalp multiple times during a course of one session.

Patients typically sit for four such sessions to determine if PRP is working “Has a bunch of growth factor in it,” says Dr. Cindy Lamerson, a Board Certified Dermatologist with Nevada Center for Dermatology about the platelets. “And once those platelets are activated, those growth factors are released. And you are basically injecting those growth factors into the scalp. And that stimulates the hair growth,” says Dr. Lamerson. Dr. Lamerson says patients are screened carefully so money and time are not wasted.

Some studies show a 48% success rate because of that selection process.

Patients must return two times a year for maintenance. While Dr. Lamerson says they are seeing a good success rate with the treatment.

She emphasizes insurance does not pay for the procedure.

