Opening a business during a pandemic

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:58 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Opening a new business is always a risk. But opening during a pandemic, especially a fitness studio, presents it’s own challenge. Despite the uncertainty, one local woman is realizing her dream of being self-employed.

Owning her own fitness studio has been a dream of Nicole Shutts’s for about 8 years.

“The fact that I’m actually at the point in my life where it’s my own and it’s my creation is overwhelming it’s really exciting,” she said.

Training in fitness, and helping others open their own studio gave her the experience, but it never prepared her for a pandemic.

“Opening in the midst of COVID was definitely stressful in terms of just the unknown,” Shutt said. “We didn’t know what the rules and the regulations were going to be what that was even going to look like.”

Or even when she’d be able to open. Taking on all that responsibility with so much uncertainty is stressful, but Shutt says she found one surprising positive to not working. For the first time in her life she had the time to invest in creating the classes and putting the time into getting the business started. She even found a way to use social media to not only attract potential clients, but also work it into her business model.

“I think we learned a lot during this time that we can work out efficiently from home,” she said. “It’s never going to be the same as the energy of bodies around you or going to your fitness class, but virtual classes will always be something that I offer. It was a great way to connect with people all over the world.

Virtual classes also help people keep their fitness goals while on vacation, or the busy parent who can’t escape the house to get to class.

Even with her positive attitude, Shutt says she wouldn’t be here without the support of friends, family, and other business owners who willingly offered advice on what did and didn’t work for them.

And while there will be changes that will likely be in place forever, Shutt says she just wants to help people feel good.

“People are ready to start moving their bodies again. “It’s never going to be a 40 person packed class. I don’t think it’ll ever be like that, again, but I think that we’ve figured out a really safe way to get people sweating and moving and feeling good, and I mean movement is therapy. So, getting people back into their bodies and out of their head and I think is so is so important, right now.

Shutt’s business, Studio Sculpt will open next week at the shopping center on Lakeside Drive. She offers a mixture of Pilates, Yoga, and dance. For more information, click on the link below.

Studio Sculpt

