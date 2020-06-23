Advertisement

NHP looking for driver possibly involved in crash

NHP looking for driver involved in Damonte crash
NHP looking for driver involved in Damonte crash(Station)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:19 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada highway patrol is looking for a car that may have been involved in a crash on I-580 near Damonte Ranch Parkway.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on June 23, 2020. Troopers say a silver Saturn was driving northbound on I-580 when a dark grey SUV attempted an unsafe lane change. To avoid being hit, the driver of the Saturn hit the median and rolled over.

The driver of the SUV is described as a woman in her early to mid 30s with dirty blonde or brown hair. The driver of the Saturn had no injuries.

If you have any information, you can call NHP, case #200601302

