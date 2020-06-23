Nevada again sees biggest one-day increase in virus cases

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada on Tuesday reported the biggest one-day increase of new coronavirus cases in the state, the fourth time in the past eight days where the state hit a new daily high.

The 462 new cases of COVID-19 come as the state has seen an uptick in the virus about two weeks after reopening casinos in Las Vegas.

Nevada’s governor announced last week that he would leave current restrictions on businesses and gatherings in place at least through the end of June in order to evaluate the climbing rates.

Overall, Nevada has reported nearly 14,000 cases of the virus and 492 deaths from COVID-19.

