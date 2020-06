RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Highway Patrol are working an injury accident on Mt. Rose Highway.

NDOT says Mt. Rose Highway is closed in both directions at McCourry Boulevard.

Alternate routes are advised.

*UPDATE* Road Closed - SR-431 both directions at McCourry Boulevard

Use alternate route. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) June 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.