Learn how to become a foster or adoptive family

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Right now, there are more than 700 kids in the foster system throughout Washoe County, and there is always an increased need for families to care for them.

Each month, the Washoe County Human Services Agency hosts a virtual orientation to recruit more families and show them the impact they can have on a child’s life.

Marjorie is one of those children. She bounced from home to home until a family chose to adopt her.

Now she speaks at recruitment events on the important role fostering can have on children, especially older kids.

“We want to be able to show foster parents that you can give us a chance,” she said. “We may be older, but wouldn’t you want to give us a life we never had before we’re 18 and then realize nobody was there for us?”

She often tell prospective families That fostering is hard work but is worth it in the end. She says there are a few questions to ask yourself when considering fostering or adopting.

“Do you care? Are you ready to be able to understand a kid who has gone through multiple situations like abuse, or sexual assault? Are you ready for that? Do you really want to see a kid that was like me turn into something great?”

If committing to fostering seems daunting, you could become a mentor. Marjorie says her mentor is like an older sister who helped her get on a better path in life.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster or adopting, the Washoe County Human Services Agency is hosting an orientation Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns it will be held via Zoom. To learn more RSVP at adoption_recruitment@washoecounty.us or (775) 337-4470.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.