Advertisement

Learn how to become a foster or adoptive family

Have a Heart
Have a Heart(Washoe County)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:35 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Right now, there are more than 700 kids in the foster system throughout Washoe County, and there is always an increased need for families to care for them.

Each month, the Washoe County Human Services Agency hosts a virtual orientation to recruit more families and show them the impact they can have on a child’s life.

Marjorie is one of those children. She bounced from home to home until a family chose to adopt her.

Now she speaks at recruitment events on the important role fostering can have on children, especially older kids.

“We want to be able to show foster parents that you can give us a chance,” she said. “We may be older, but wouldn’t you want to give us a life we never had before we’re 18 and then realize nobody was there for us?”

She often tell prospective families That fostering is hard work but is worth it in the end. She says there are a few questions to ask yourself when considering fostering or adopting.

“Do you care? Are you ready to be able to understand a kid who has gone through multiple situations like abuse, or sexual assault? Are you ready for that? Do you really want to see a kid that was like me turn into something great?”

If committing to fostering seems daunting, you could become a mentor. Marjorie says her mentor is like an older sister who helped her get on a better path in life.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster or adopting, the Washoe County Human Services Agency is hosting an orientation Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns it will be held via Zoom. To learn more RSVP at adoption_recruitment@washoecounty.us or (775) 337-4470.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Virtual Town Halls on community policing happening tonight

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Two virtual town halls will be held Monday night to discuss community policing in Northern Nevada and South Lake Tahoe.

KOLO Cares

Retired Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 passes away

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of retired K9 Cezar who passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

KOLO Cares

Streets blocked Sunday as building moved from UNR area to Plumas St.

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:31 AM PDT
The move goes from Lake Street near Interstate 80 to Plumas Street near the Washoe County Golf Course.

News

RFD fundraiser benefits small, local businesses impacted by COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:24 PM PDT
|
By Kelsey Marier
Fundraiser will support local, small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Reno Aces, Reno 1868 FC to host blood drive with Vitalant

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:05 PM PDT
|
By Steve Timko
People who donate blood will also be tested to see if they have ever had COVID-19.

KOLO Cares

Nevada's state museums reopening to the public

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:50 AM PDT
|
By Staff
The museums will all have new policies to deal with COVID 19.

KOLO Cares

Life through the eyes of a Black woman in Reno

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:06 PM PDT
|
By Abel Garcia
A recent Black graduate of Sierra College Truckee Campus shared her account of growing up in an area where not a lot of residents look like her, she talked about her efforts to bring an end to racism.

KOLO Cares

Winnemucca Indian Colony cleans up amid threats

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:48 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
After nearly two decades of neglect the Winnemucca Indian Colony is getting cleaned up. Not everyone is happy,

KOLO Cares

Nevada Census 2020 reaches 60% self-response rate milestone

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:14 PM PDT
|
By Staff/Nevada Census release
Even as the pandemic continues to affect our lives, the numbers for the Nevada Census continues to grow.

KOLO Cares

Reno City Council Discusses Meridian Villages Development

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:09 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The Reno City Council discussed the Meridian Villages Development.