Advertisement

Historic Krug House moved to new location

Reno's Historic Krug House is moved to new location
Reno's Historic Krug House is moved to new location(KOLO)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:53 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The Reno Police Department says the Krug House is in place, but there is still one lane partially closed.

ORIGINAL STORY: One of Reno’s historic homes near the University of Nevada has been moved to its new location.

The Krug House, which was also known as the Mack House, had to be moved in two pieces. The process started last Saturday and resumed on Tuesday. The building was relocated from its former address at 829 Lake Street to 2520 Plumas Street, near the Washoe County Golf Course. The house is just one of several historic homes that was in the path of the University of Nevada’s planned Gateway District.

As the lower half of the house made its way through city streets on Tuesday, streets and intersections were temporarily blocked or closed. Reno police said that people traveling through the area during the morning hours could experience delays.

The Krug House was built in the early 1900′s. It was the home of Olla Mack, whose husband worked for the University. In recent years, it has been used for student housing.

crews are still working on the relocation of the Krug house in the 2500 blk of Plumas St. The house is in place, but there is still 1 lane partially closed. Updates to follow when roads re-opened

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Protesters try to pull down Andrew Jackson statue in DC

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters tried to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House Monday night before being dispersed by police.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

News

NHP looking for driver possibly involved in crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
NHP is looking for a driver that may have been involved in a crash on I-580 near Damonte Ranch Parkway.

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

News

1 dead in crash on U.S. 395 near Red Rock

Updated: 5 hours ago
1 person is dead after a crash on U.S. 395 near Red Rock.

News

88-year-old Tenn. liquor store owner pulls gun on alleged thieves

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
To May Boyce, the people who walk in her store every day are more than customers; she considers them extended family. After 26 years in the liquor store business, however, she said she had to pull out her gun for the first time.

News

RPD searching for suspect in fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The Reno Police Department is searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash on McCarran and 4th Street