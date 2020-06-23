Historic Krug House moved to new location

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The Reno Police Department says the Krug House is in place, but there is still one lane partially closed.

ORIGINAL STORY: One of Reno’s historic homes near the University of Nevada has been moved to its new location.

The Krug House, which was also known as the Mack House, had to be moved in two pieces. The process started last Saturday and resumed on Tuesday. The building was relocated from its former address at 829 Lake Street to 2520 Plumas Street, near the Washoe County Golf Course. The house is just one of several historic homes that was in the path of the University of Nevada’s planned Gateway District.

As the lower half of the house made its way through city streets on Tuesday, streets and intersections were temporarily blocked or closed. Reno police said that people traveling through the area during the morning hours could experience delays.

The Krug House was built in the early 1900′s. It was the home of Olla Mack, whose husband worked for the University. In recent years, it has been used for student housing.

crews are still working on the relocation of the Krug house in the 2500 blk of Plumas St. The house is in place, but there is still 1 lane partially closed. Updates to follow when roads re-opened

