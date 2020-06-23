Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Mannequin in police uniform found hanging from Fla. overpass

Mannequin in Police Uniform Hung From Overpass
Mannequin in Police Uniform Hung From Overpass
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT/CNN) - Investigators are looking for whoever hung a mannequin dressed like a police officer and wearing a pig mask from a Florida overpass in what the sheriff calls an “extremely disturbing” incident.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of a potential suicide by hanging Saturday morning on the Interstate 95 overpass in Jacksonville, Florida. They discovered a mannequin dressed in a New York Police Department uniform with a pig mask.

Lamont Ross and his wife Kiva are medical transportation drivers. They saw the hanging mannequin while driving and stopped to help.

"It was just totally unacceptable. We had to turn around. We was coming to assist, you know what I'm saying? We was fixing to take it down," Lamont Ross said.

Sheriff Mike Williams called the incident “extremely disturbing” in a statement and said it’s important not to let such a thing divide the community.

“Both the tactics and prompts used were a deliberate attempt to exasperate an anti-police sentiment and drive a divide in our community,” read the statement in part. “This type of act will not be tolerated by our agency or our community, and we will work together to hold those responsible accountable.”

The mannequin will be processed for DNA.

“Our goal, at this point, is to identify persons of interest for the sake of, most importantly, the members of our community and for officer safety,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are thankful that this was not a real person.”

Steve Zona, president of the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police, says this was an act of hate that does not reflect the values of the community.

“We are thankful for the support we have here in Jacksonville, and we will not allow the actions of one person, or a few, to effect our commitment to serve,” he said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WJXT, Shantel Bryant, Lamont Ross via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan man claims second $4 million jackpot in three years

Updated: moments ago
The 50-year-old claimed his second $4 million Michigan Lottery jackpot this month playing instant scratch-off games.

News

With unsubstantiated claim, Trump sows doubt on US election

Updated: 7 minutes ago
President Donald Trump opened a new front Monday in his fight against mail-in voting, making unsubstantiated assertions that foreign countries will print up millions of bogus ballots to rig the results and create what he called the “scandal of our times.”

News

NASCAR rallies around Wallace as FBI investigates noose

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Even in victory, Ryan Blaney thought about what happened to close friend Bubba Wallace over the weekend. And what happened afterward.

News

UNR police chief discusses potential changes to campus policing

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
UNR police chief discusses changes on campus.

News

Walmart tests ‘cashier-free’ store in Arkansas

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Walmart customers in Arkansas are getting a look at possible future changes for the retail giant.

Latest News

News

Seattle will move to dismantle protest zone, mayor says

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Faced with growing pressure to crack down on an “occupied” protest zone following two weekend shootings, Seattle’s mayor said Monday that officials will move to wind down the blocks-long span of city streets taken over two weeks ago that President Donald Trump asserted is run by “anarchists.”

News

Biden campaign commits to 3 general election debates

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Joe Biden’s campaign said Monday that the presumptive Democratic nominee would commit to participating in three debates, and slammed a push by President Trump’s advisers for an additional debate as an “effort to change the subject.”

News

Yikes! Texas couple finds massive spider outside apartment door

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Teouna Thomas and her husband Ken freaked when an unexpected visitor stopped by their Texas apartment.

News

Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Trump administration on Monday extended a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and added many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.

News

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.

News

Quad County COVID-19 Updates: 9 new cases

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Riley Sorge, Audrey Owsley and Steve Timko
Latest Quad County COVID-19 updates.