Advertisement

Four Reno kids make top 20 in kindness speech competition

By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:16 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Four local kids entered into the Think Kindness speech competition. The goal of the speech is to inspire others to do acts of kindness. The competition drew in more than 85 participants from all over North America. Founder of Think Kindness Brian Williams said the Reno kids made it as Top 20 finalists. He said, "When we first put out the submissions we didn't ask for city or state, and then when we got down to the top 20, I was shocked to see that four people made the top 20, were right here from Reno and I think it says something about the youth in our community." The winner of the competition gets $500 to donate to any organization of their choice. The last day to vote is July 3.
Four local kids entered into the Think Kindness speech competition. The goal of the speech is to inspire others to do acts of kindness. The competition drew in more than 85 participants from all over North America. Founder of Think Kindness Brian Williams said the Reno kids made it as Top 20 finalists. He said, "When we first put out the submissions we didn't ask for city or state, and then when we got down to the top 20, I was shocked to see that four people made the top 20, were right here from Reno and I think it says something about the youth in our community." The winner of the competition gets $500 to donate to any organization of their choice. The last day to vote is July 3.(None)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Four local kids entered into the Think Kindness speech competition. The goal of the speech is to inspire others to do acts of kindness.

The competition drew in more than 85 participants from all over North America. Founder of Think Kindness Brian Williams said the Reno kids made it as Top 20 finalists.  

He said, "When we first put out the submissions we didn't ask for city or state, and then when we got down to the top 20, I was shocked to see that four people made the top 20, were right here from Reno and I think it says something about the youth in our community."

The winner of the competition gets $500 to donate to any organization of their choice.

The last day to vote is July 3.

To vote you can click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barton Foundation Community Health Grant

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Potential Changes For UNR Police

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

South Lake Tahoe Virtual Town Hall On Policing

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WCSD continue to work on reopening plan for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Washoe County School District continues to work on reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Pleading for Gov. Sisolak’s acknowledgement and help

Updated: 8 hours ago
About 64,000 people in Nevada continue waiting for unemployment benefits, between unemployment insurance and pandemic unemployment assistance, roughly three months after Gov. Sisolak shut down non-essential businesses to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Michigan man claims second $4 million jackpot in three years

Updated: 8 hours ago
The 50-year-old claimed his second $4 million Michigan Lottery jackpot this month playing instant scratch-off games.

News

With unsubstantiated claim, Trump sows doubt on US election

Updated: 8 hours ago
President Donald Trump opened a new front Monday in his fight against mail-in voting, making unsubstantiated assertions that foreign countries will print up millions of bogus ballots to rig the results and create what he called the “scandal of our times.”

News

NASCAR rallies around Wallace as FBI investigates noose

Updated: 8 hours ago
Even in victory, Ryan Blaney thought about what happened to close friend Bubba Wallace over the weekend. And what happened afterward.

News

UNR police chief discusses potential changes to campus policing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
UNR police chief discusses changes on campus.

News

Walmart tests ‘cashier-free’ store in Arkansas

Updated: 8 hours ago
Walmart customers in Arkansas are getting a look at possible future changes for the retail giant.