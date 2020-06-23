Four Reno kids make top 20 in kindness speech competition

Four local kids entered into the Think Kindness speech competition. The goal of the speech is to inspire others to do acts of kindness. The competition drew in more than 85 participants from all over North America. Founder of Think Kindness Brian Williams said the Reno kids made it as Top 20 finalists. He said, "When we first put out the submissions we didn't ask for city or state, and then when we got down to the top 20, I was shocked to see that four people made the top 20, were right here from Reno and I think it says something about the youth in our community." The winner of the competition gets $500 to donate to any organization of their choice. The last day to vote is July 3. (None)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Four local kids entered into the Think Kindness speech competition. The goal of the speech is to inspire others to do acts of kindness.

The competition drew in more than 85 participants from all over North America. Founder of Think Kindness Brian Williams said the Reno kids made it as Top 20 finalists.

He said, "When we first put out the submissions we didn't ask for city or state, and then when we got down to the top 20, I was shocked to see that four people made the top 20, were right here from Reno and I think it says something about the youth in our community."

The winner of the competition gets $500 to donate to any organization of their choice.

The last day to vote is July 3.

