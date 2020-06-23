El Dorado County COVID-19 updates: 5 new cases, 3 additional recoveries

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - El Dorado County Health Officials are reporting 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 3 additional recoveries.

The new cases are 2 women and 3 men. Two of them reside in Cameron Park/Shingle Springs, the others are in the Lake Tahoe region.

There are currently 41 active cases in El Dorado County.

