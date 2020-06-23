Church sues state for alleged discrimination

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Dayton church is suing the state of Nevada for allegedly violating its first amendment rights by disallowing gatherings over a certain size as other businesses are allowed to reopen.

The Calvary Chapel of Dayton Valley is arguing digital church services are not enough, as many people don't have access to them.

The lawsuit argues that if businesses like casinos are able to reopen, that they should be able to as well.

Attorney Ryan Tucker is representing the church, and he says this is about non-discriminatory treatment.

“If you have restaurants, bars, theme parks, and casinos that are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity then these churches should be allowed to operate under the same conditions,” he argues.

Currently, in person church gatherings are capped at 50 people. The church says normal Sunday services have about 200 in attendance.

