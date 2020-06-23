Advertisement

Casino workers’ union calls for all guests to wear masks

(KOLO)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A union representing workers in Las Vegas casinos is again calling for all customers and workers in reopened casinos to wear face masks and for daily guest room cleanings and regular testing of all workers for the coronavirus.

The Culinary Union said Monday that an order by gambling regulators last week protects dealers by requiring face masks to be worn by gamblers at table games, but those same protections need to be broadened to keep bartenders, cocktail waitresses, cleaners and other workers safe.

The union is calling for the governor, Gaming Control Board and Clark County Commission to impose those and other safety measures.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

