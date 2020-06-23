Advertisement

California city of Fort Bragg considers name change

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRAGG, Calif. (AP) - A rugged Northern California coastal city named for a Confederate general may ask voters to change the city's name.

The council of the city of Fort Bragg in Mendocino County is debating Monday whether to put the renaming issue on the November ballot. Fort Bragg is named after Braxton Bragg.

Supporters of a name change say the name honors a racist who has nothing to do with Northern California.

Opponents say a name change would be costly and is unnecessary. Monuments to Confederate leaders are coming down as people protest police brutality and racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

To read the full story, click here.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Yosemite closes campgrounds over virus concerns

Updated: 14 minutes ago
California’s Yosemite National Park says it will hold off on reopening campgrounds through the month of July after a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

News

Nevada again sees biggest one-day increase in virus cases

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Nevada on Tuesday reported the biggest one-day increase of new coronavirus cases in the state, the fourth time in the past eight days where the state hit a new daily high.

National

Geared Up

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

News

Casino workers’ union calls for all guests to wear masks

Updated: 53 minutes ago
A union representing workers in Las Vegas casinos is again calling for all customers and workers in reopened casinos to wear face masks and for daily guest room cleanings and regular testing of all workers for the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

California bans state-paid travel to Idaho over new laws

Updated: 1 hours ago
Attorney General Xavier Becerra has added Idaho to a list of 11 other states where state-funded travel isn’t allowed because he determined that they violate a California law.

News

Church sues state for alleged discrimination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
Currently, in person church gatherings are capped at 50 people. The church says normal Sunday services have about 200 in attendance.

VOD Recordings

NHP Search for driver involved in accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
The NHP is looking for an SUV involved in an early morning accident on I580.

News

Historic Krug House moved to new location

Updated: 2 hours ago
One of Reno’s historic homes near the University of Nevada has been moved to its new location.

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.