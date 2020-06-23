Advertisement

Biden campaign commits to 3 general election debates

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, listens as Carlette Brooks, owner of Carlette's Hideaway, a soul food restaurant, talks during a meeting with small business owners, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Yeadon, Pa.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, listens as Carlette Brooks, owner of Carlette's Hideaway, a soul food restaurant, talks during a meeting with small business owners, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Yeadon, Pa.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:47 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s campaign said Monday that the presumptive Democratic nominee would commit to participating in three debates, and slammed a push by President Trump’s advisers for an additional debate as an “effort to change the subject.”

“Our position is straightforward and clear: Joe Biden will accept the Commission’s debates, on the Commission’s dates, under the Commission’s established format and the Commission’s independent choice of moderators,” said Biden Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon in a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit group that sponsors general election debates, which was obtained by The Associated Press. “Donald Trump and Mike Pence should do the same.”

“Any ‘debate proposals’ in lieu of that are just an effort to change the subject, avoid debates, or create a distracting ‘debate about debates,’” she added.

The letter, which was first reported by The Washington Post, came in response to a request made by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to add another, earlier debate to the current schedule of three. They also proposed that each campaign have a role in selecting the debate moderators.

Trump’s team noted absentee and mail voting is being expanded because of the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed concern that some ballots — especially those by elderly voters most at risk to the virus — could be cast before the first debate. The first is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, the second on October 15 at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and the third for a week later, Oct. 22, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

The seeming acceptance that a vast number of this year’s votes will be cast by mail marks a change for the campaign. Both Giuliani and Trump have criticized widespread mail voting and claimed without evidence that mail ballots are ripe for fraud.

In the Monday letter, O’Malley Dillon also pointed out that the Trump campaign’s request for more debates marked a shift from December, when advisers were threatening that Trump might skip the debates altogether.

That shift comes as Trump’s campaign has been seeking to paint Biden as mentally unsuited for the presidency, pointing to some of his verbal flubs on the campaign trail and lambasting the former vice president for campaigning “from his basement” during the pandemic, as Trump hit the campaign trail for his first rally during the pandemic this past weekend.

Indeed, in a statement on the Biden campaign’s refusal to engage in additional debates, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh charged that his aides were “afraid” to send the Democrat out in unscripted situations, noting it’s been more than 80 days since Biden held a press conference.

“An earlier and longer debate schedule is necessary so Americans can see the clear difference between President Trump’s vibrant leadership and Biden’s confused meandering,” he said.

In the Monday letter, O’Malley also asked that the CPD confirm that it’s formulating safety plans to ensure that the debates will go on despite the coronavirus pandemic, and that the second debate be held in a town hall format, which would allow voters to ask questions of each candidate.

“The Trump campaign proposal for elaborate negotiations is merely an effort to dodge fair, even-handed debates,” O’Malley Dillon wrote.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan man claims second $4 million jackpot in three years

Updated: moments ago
The 50-year-old claimed his second $4 million Michigan Lottery jackpot this month playing instant scratch-off games.

News

With unsubstantiated claim, Trump sows doubt on US election

Updated: 7 minutes ago
President Donald Trump opened a new front Monday in his fight against mail-in voting, making unsubstantiated assertions that foreign countries will print up millions of bogus ballots to rig the results and create what he called the “scandal of our times.”

News

NASCAR rallies around Wallace as FBI investigates noose

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Even in victory, Ryan Blaney thought about what happened to close friend Bubba Wallace over the weekend. And what happened afterward.

News

UNR police chief discusses potential changes to campus policing

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Bridget Chavez
UNR police chief discusses changes on campus.

News

Walmart tests ‘cashier-free’ store in Arkansas

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Walmart customers in Arkansas are getting a look at possible future changes for the retail giant.

Latest News

News

Seattle will move to dismantle protest zone, mayor says

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Faced with growing pressure to crack down on an “occupied” protest zone following two weekend shootings, Seattle’s mayor said Monday that officials will move to wind down the blocks-long span of city streets taken over two weeks ago that President Donald Trump asserted is run by “anarchists.”

News

Yikes! Texas couple finds massive spider outside apartment door

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Teouna Thomas and her husband Ken freaked when an unexpected visitor stopped by their Texas apartment.

News

Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Trump administration on Monday extended a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and added many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.

News

FDA advises public to not use these 9 hand sanitizer products

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.

News

Quad County COVID-19 Updates: 9 new cases

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Riley Sorge, Audrey Owsley and Steve Timko
Latest Quad County COVID-19 updates.