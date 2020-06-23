Apple is worth nearly $2T

(CNN) – The most valuable company in America is about to hit another milestone.

Analysts recently boosted their target prices on Apple’s stock after the tech giant unveiled its new operating system iOS 14.

Apple is currently worth about $1.6 trillion.

For the year, the company is the second-best performer on the Dow, only trailing Microsoft.

If Apple’s shares rise another 20% the company will reach a market value of $2 trillion.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.