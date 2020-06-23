Advertisement

1 dead in crash on U.S. 395 near Red Rock

Crash at U.S. 395 near Red Rock.
Crash at U.S. 395 near Red Rock.(NHP)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:57 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a fatal crash on U.S. 395 near Red Rock.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on June 23, 2020. Nevada Highway Patrol says traffic is not being blocked, as the crash is about 100 feet off the road.

Troopers are looking for witnesses who may have seen the car last night or early this morning. If you have information, send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us.

