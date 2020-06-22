Virtual Town Halls on community policing happening tonight

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents are invited to participate in two virtual town halls tonight to discuss community policing.

The first town hall, Community Policing in Northern Nevada, begins at 5 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020. You can watch it here, or on Charter Spectrum channel 193.

It will feature a review of the 2018 Guinn Center report. Representatives from local law enforcement agencies will then discuss how recommendations from the report have been implemented over the past two years.

The town hall will include representatives from: Guinn Center, Reno City Council, Reno Police Department, Sparks City Council, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The moderators and panelists will answer live questions from the public during the event. To submit questions, send an email to Questions@Reno.gov.

Another virtual town hall is happening virtually in South Lake Tahoe from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can watch it here.

“It’s important for our City and Community to come together to have a frank conversation about ways we can continuously improve the services offered by our police department,” said City Manager Joe Irvin. “We are excited to have the police and the public join in the conversation and talk about what’s working and what can be improved in South Lake Tahoe.”

Mayor Jason Collin, along with the City Manager, and Interim Police Chief will initiate the discussions, while providing an overview of policing in South Lake Tahoe.

The community is also invited to ask questions during the town hall via an online form, or by calling 530-542-6500. An interpreter will also be available for the Spanish speaking community.

“In moments like this it is important to hear from our community,” said Irvin. “There’s no question we are in the middle of tough and historic times right now. This is our chance to start a dialogue that helps improve the quality of life and police relations here in our City.”

