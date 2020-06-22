Advertisement

Virtual Town Halls on community policing happening tonight

Two virtual town halls will discuss community policing in Northern Nevada and South Lake Tahoe.
Two virtual town halls will discuss community policing in Northern Nevada and South Lake Tahoe.(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents are invited to participate in two virtual town halls tonight to discuss community policing.

The first town hall, Community Policing in Northern Nevada, begins at 5 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020. You can watch it here, or on Charter Spectrum channel 193.

It will feature a review of the 2018 Guinn Center report. Representatives from local law enforcement agencies will then discuss how recommendations from the report have been implemented over the past two years.

The town hall will include representatives from: Guinn Center, Reno City Council, Reno Police Department, Sparks City Council, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The moderators and panelists will answer live questions from the public during the event. To submit questions, send an email to Questions@Reno.gov.

Another virtual town hall is happening virtually in South Lake Tahoe from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can watch it here.

“It’s important for our City and Community to come together to have a frank conversation about ways we can continuously improve the services offered by our police department,” said City Manager Joe Irvin. “We are excited to have the police and the public join in the conversation and talk about what’s working and what can be improved in South Lake Tahoe.”

Mayor Jason Collin, along with the City Manager, and Interim Police Chief will initiate the discussions, while providing an overview of policing in South Lake Tahoe.

The community is also invited to ask questions during the town hall via an online form, or by calling 530-542-6500. An interpreter will also be available for the Spanish speaking community.

“In moments like this it is important to hear from our community,” said Irvin. “There’s no question we are in the middle of tough and historic times right now. This is our chance to start a dialogue that helps improve the quality of life and police relations here in our City.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Retired Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 passes away

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of retired K9 Cezar who passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

KOLO Cares

Streets blocked Sunday as building moved from UNR area to Plumas St.

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:31 AM PDT
The move goes from Lake Street near Interstate 80 to Plumas Street near the Washoe County Golf Course.

News

RFD fundraiser benefits small, local businesses impacted by COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:24 PM PDT
|
By Kelsey Marier
Fundraiser will support local, small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

KOLO Cares

Reno Aces, Reno 1868 FC to host blood drive with Vitalant

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:05 PM PDT
|
By Steve Timko
People who donate blood will also be tested to see if they have ever had COVID-19.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

Nevada's state museums reopening to the public

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:50 AM PDT
|
By Staff
The museums will all have new policies to deal with COVID 19.

KOLO Cares

Life through the eyes of a Black woman in Reno

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:06 PM PDT
|
By Abel Garcia
A recent Black graduate of Sierra College Truckee Campus shared her account of growing up in an area where not a lot of residents look like her, she talked about her efforts to bring an end to racism.

KOLO Cares

Winnemucca Indian Colony cleans up amid threats

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:48 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
After nearly two decades of neglect the Winnemucca Indian Colony is getting cleaned up. Not everyone is happy,

KOLO Cares

Nevada Census 2020 reaches 60% self-response rate milestone

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:14 PM PDT
|
By Staff/Nevada Census release
Even as the pandemic continues to affect our lives, the numbers for the Nevada Census continues to grow.

KOLO Cares

Reno City Council Discusses Meridian Villages Development

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:09 PM PDT
|
By Staff
The Reno City Council discussed the Meridian Villages Development.

KOLO Cares

Classy Seconds thrift shop reopens amidst pandemic

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Classy seconds reopened a few weeks, proceeds from the thrift store benefits Advocates to End Domestic Violence programs and shelter for domestic survivors.