Advertisement

Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Twelve victims were hospitalized following the incident in Charlotte, North Carolina. Medics say five, possibly six, of them have life-threatening injuries.
Twelve victims were hospitalized following the incident in Charlotte, North Carolina. Medics say five, possibly six, of them have life-threatening injuries.(Source: WBTV/Gray News)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:06 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting and several people being struck by vehicles in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road near Catherine Simmons Avenue, where hundreds of people were gathered.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were initially called to the area after hearing a pedestrian may have been hit. Officers arrived to find hundreds of people in the streets as shots went off.

One woman was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead on scene. A second victim struck by gunfire was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, police say.

BREAKING | DEADLY SHOOTING: Two people are dead and 12 people are hurt after a block party led to a shooting north of uptown Charlotte. At least five of those injured were struck by vehicles. Evidence shows that multiple shooters were involved, police say » https://bit.ly/37Nr2mT

Posted by WBTV News on Monday, June 22, 2020

Nine people were shot, CMPD says, and two of them killed. The other seven people were taken to the hospital, along with the 5 people who were hit by vehicles. At least five of those shot were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to officials. Police say the people struck by vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Police say there is evidence of multiple shooters involved, but so far, no arrests have been made.

“Preliminary information gathered during the investigation indicates that several shooters discharged dozens of shots in to the crowd who had been gathered in the area,” police say.

At least 20 police cars responded to the scene, along with multiple medic and fire units.

Beatties Ford Road is blocked from LaSalle Street to Dr. Weber Ave as police investigate. Newland Road may be used as an alternate.

Family members began to arrive as the scene unfolded, with emotions running high.

Witnesses say people were gathering to celebrate Juneteenth along Beatties Ford Road all weekend in a happy, peaceful celebration. Some people told our crew on scene that they saw drivers speeding and doing donuts in the road, even performing street racing. Police have not confirmed any connection to street racing.

This is a developing story.

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First responders issue reminder about leaving kids in hot car

Updated: moments ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Temperatures are heating up this week and first responders are reminding people about the dangers of hot cars. In 2019 REMSA said 52 kids across the country died because they were left inside of a vehicle.

News

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 2 hours ago
Did teens, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States?

News

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

Updated: 2 hours ago
The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

Latest News

International

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
The World Health Organization reported late Sunday the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

KOLO

“Say I Do Nevada” campaign supports domestic violence services

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
The coronavirus pandemic is impacting domestic violence services in Nevada.

News

Deputies respond to deadly motorcycle crash in Carson City

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
A deadly motorcycle crash has occurred in Carson City

National

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, numerous seats were empty. The city fire marshal's office reported a crowd of just less than 6,200 in the arena.

News

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 13 hours ago
A noose was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday, less than two weeks after he successfully pushed the auto racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.

National

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
NASCAR two weeks ago said it would ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and venues following a call from Wallace, the series' only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series.