“Say I Do Nevada” campaign supports domestic violence services

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The coronavirus pandemic is impacting domestic violence services in Nevada.

The Domestic Violence Resource Center is expecting a decrease in grant funds.

It's due to fewer marriage licenses in the state.

That funding decrease takes effect July 1.

The "Say I Do Nevada" campaign aims to help make up for those losses.

It’s sponsored by the Division of Child and Family Services and the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.

You can donate directly to the Domestic Violence Resource Center.

Your gift to the campaign will be matched up $5,000 by the Laurel Trust Company.

