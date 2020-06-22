Retired Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 passes away

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a retired K9 who passed away on Sunday from medical complications.

K9 Cezar retired in March of 2019. The sheriff’s office said his partner, Deputy Billy Daniel, was by his side when he passed away.

K9 Cezar, who retired in March of 2019, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 (Mike Goo Photography | Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

K9 Cezar’s career included a number of assignments including working in the Detention Facility, at County court houses, Patrol and Highway Interdiction.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said:

As one of the most well-rounded canines the Sheriff’s Office has had in recent years, Cezar’s ability to perform at a high level in all areas made him a great asset to the Sheriff’s Office. During his career he was deployed on hundreds of narcotic sniffs along with numerous article searches and tracks, made several apprehensions, and helped to keep our community safe.

Cezar’s level of control was excellent, and he was always a crowd favorite during community events. Over the years Cezar participated in more than 200 events, a true ambassador between the public and law enforcement. He will be sorely missed.

