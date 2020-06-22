Nevada to consider mandate on more electric car offerings

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Nevada will consider adopting new standards requiring a higher percentage of vehicles sold in-state be electric.

Sisolak’s “Clean Cars Nevada” initiative would mandate that 6-8% of vehicles automobile dealers offer for sale be electric by 2025. Fourteen states have adopted or are considering adopting similar requirements in response to the federal government’s attempts to relax clean car standards placed on auto-manufacturers.

The move bolsters environmentalists’ efforts to lower tailpipe emissions. It follows Attorney General Aaron Ford’s decision to sign onto two multi-state lawsuits that challenge the federal government’s ability to loosen emissions standards.

