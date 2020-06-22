Men’s health month: tackling heart disease

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -June is men’s health month and did you know heart disease is the leading cause of death among men?

“We don’t exactly know why it is, but men do have an independent risk over women for developing heart disease,” explained Dr. Chad Bidart.

Heart disease is a silent killer.

Conditions including high blood pressure or hypertension show no physical signs,which is why Dr. Bidart, a cardiologist from Saint Mary’s Medical Center said it’s critical to screen for cholesterol, blood sugar levels and more.

Tackling heart disease (KOLO)

“To reduce your risk of heart disease is maintaining an adequate blood pressure, following up with your doctor to have periodic blood and having your cholesterol checked on occasion,” added Dr. Bidart.

Aside from maintaining a healthy weight, eating fresh produce and getting exercise, it’s also important to take a look into your family history.

Start preventative care now... while the risk of heart disease does increase with age, it can also begin in your early years.

“At the age of 40, your risk of developing heart disease is 50 percent if your a man through the remainder of your life,” said Dr. Bidart.

Dane Hillyard knows the risks all too well.

We first brought you his story back in September 2019, after he unknowingly suffered a heart attack.

Nine months later....he’s doing well.

Hillyard said a simple CT scan can help detect any heart issues.

“All my friends have done it, all my family have done it,” explained Hillyard. “It’s a real simple noninvasive test. I recommend it for anyone who has any family history or concern, go do it.”

Indigestion, arm cramps or heartburn may be easy to overlook...but Dr. Bidart said these could all be indicators of heart disease.

“I think now with COVID going on, it’s really important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of heart disease like chest pain or pressure and not to minimize those,” said Dr. Bidart. “Or be scared of going to the hospital.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.