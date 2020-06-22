Gov. Sisolak approves request to delay special legislative session

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday approved a request from legislative leadership to delay an upcoming special legislative session intended to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the governor’s office said the session will now take place in early July.

Nevada Senate Democrats had requested the delay due to concerns over COVID-19. In a news release, they said in part:

After consulting with Legislative Counsel Bureau (LCB) staff, Legislative leaders were advised that more time is needed before the upcoming special session, and subsequently made a request to the Governor for a later date. Public safety during the crisis remains the top priority for the Governor and legislators, and the delay will allow LCB staff additional time to develop proper safety protocols.

Gov. Sisolak was concerned about moving the date into the next fiscal year, his office said, but agreed to do it to ensure the safety of others. His office said in part:

While the Governor expressed concern over moving the date into the next fiscal year, he understands the important need of ensuring the safety of members and staff during a special session in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to ensuring the public has a safe way to participate in the process. He plans on using this additional time to evaluate the most up-to-date revenue forecasts with the hope of mitigating the most severe reductions in the FY21 budget proposal, which was sent to LCB earlier this month.

