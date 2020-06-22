First responders issue reminder about leaving kids in hot car

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Temperatures are heating up this week and first responders are reminding people about the dangers of hot cars. In 2019 REMSA said 52 kids across the country died because they were left inside of a vehicle.

Adam Heinz with REMSA said the temperature inside of a car can heat up pretty quickly. “On average within 10 minutes, temperatures in a car can rise 20 degrees. So if its 90 degrees outside it can be 110 degrees. Our internal body temperature when it gets to 107 degrees could be lethal.”

Officials said kids are susceptible to heat illness. “Kids are not just small adults, their bodies are small, their body surface area is smaller. They just don’t handle the heat. They don’t have the compensatory mechanisms like adults do, not only for a minute we do not want to run into a store, or leave kids in the car ever.”

Heinz said there are tricks to make sure you check everything before you exit your car. “Leave something in which you are going to need when you get to the destination, that may be laptop computer, cell phone, purse, even something as small as your shoe, you’re not going to get out of your car without your shoe on.”

“As parents we get out of routine, and life is hectic, so it’s important that you have those types of reminders so you can decrease your chance of that happening.”

Officials said if you see a kid or pet inside a vehicle to call 911.

