Advertisement

First responders issue reminder about leaving kids in hot car

According to REMSA officials 52 kids died across the country in 2019.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Temperatures are heating up this week and first responders are reminding people about the dangers of hot cars. In 2019 REMSA said 52 kids across the country died because they were left inside of a vehicle.

Adam Heinz with REMSA said the temperature inside of a car can heat up pretty quickly. “On average within 10 minutes, temperatures in a car can rise 20 degrees. So if its 90 degrees outside it can be 110 degrees. Our internal body temperature when it gets to 107 degrees could be lethal.”

Officials said kids are susceptible to heat illness. “Kids are not just small adults, their bodies are small, their body surface area is smaller. They just don’t handle the heat. They don’t have the compensatory mechanisms like adults do, not only for a minute we do not want to run into a store, or leave kids in the car ever.”

Heinz said there are tricks to make sure you check everything before you exit your car. “Leave something in which you are going to need when you get to the destination, that may be laptop computer, cell phone, purse, even something as small as your shoe, you’re not going to get out of your car without your shoe on.”

“As parents we get out of routine, and life is hectic, so it’s important that you have those types of reminders so you can decrease your chance of that happening.”

Officials said if you see a kid or pet inside a vehicle to call 911.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former California governors urge use of face coverings

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger and three other former California governors have joined Gov. Gavin Newsom in a video campaign promoting use of face coverings to prevent spread of COVID-19. The public service announcement released Monday also features Jerry Brown, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson.

National

Boy, 10, abducted in Idaho found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials in Idaho issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 10-year-old boy believed to be in imminent danger.

News

14 fatally shot in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fourteen people, including five children, were killed as more than 100 people were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago over the Father’s Day weekend.

News

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Did teens, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States?

Latest News

News

Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting and several people being struck by vehicles in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

News

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

Updated: 6 hours ago
The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

International

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
The World Health Organization reported late Sunday the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

KOLO

“Say I Do Nevada” campaign supports domestic violence services

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
The coronavirus pandemic is impacting domestic violence services in Nevada.

News

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Updated: 12 hours ago
The iconic Aunt Jemima has long-standing ties with the city of Hawkins, and a goodwill ambassador named Lillian Richard.