Advertisement

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Aunt Jemima history has roots in East Texas.
Aunt Jemima history has roots in East Texas. (NBC15)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 1:43 AM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORNEY, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas family is not happy about the ‘brand changing’ of a popular pancake syrup: Aunt Jemima.

The iconic Aunt Jemima has long-standing ties with the city of Hawkins, and a goodwill ambassador named Lillian Richard.

Vera Harris is the family historian for the Richard family of Hawkins, Texas, and could hardly believe a big part of their family legacy, the Aunt Jemima brand, was about to be erased from supermarket shelves.

“A lot of people want it removed. We want the world to know that our cousin Lillian was one of the Aunt Jemimas and she made an honest living. We would ask that you reconsider just wiping all that away. There wasn’t a lot of jobs, especially for black women back in that time. She was discovered by Quaker Oats to be their brand person,” Harris said.

Lillian Richard became a goodwill ambassador for Quaker Oats, and for decades, portrayed Aunt Jemima all over Texas.

“She made an honest living out of it for a number of years. She toured around Texas,” Harris said.

In the Fouke community just outside Hawkins is a historic marker dedicated to Lillian Richard, who is recognized as one of several women who portrayed Aunt Jemima.

And the family is proud of what she did.

“She was considered a hero in Hawkins, and we are proud of that. We do not want that history erased,” Harris said.

Harris said her family feels that activism has gone too far.

“I wish we would take a breath and not just get rid of everything. because good or bad, it is our history. Removing that wipes away a part of me. A part of each of us. We are proud of our cousin,” Harris said.

Lillian Richard died in 1956 after working 23 years for the Quaker Oats company.

Harris said she and the Richards family are also against the renaming of military bases because many of their relatives are veterans.

Copyright 2020 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at kltv.com.

Latest News

News

Former California governors urge use of face coverings

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger and three other former California governors have joined Gov. Gavin Newsom in a video campaign promoting use of face coverings to prevent spread of COVID-19. The public service announcement released Monday also features Jerry Brown, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson.

National

Boy, 10, abducted in Idaho found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials in Idaho issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 10-year-old boy believed to be in imminent danger.

National

Joel Schumacher, director of ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ dies at 80

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joel Schumacher, the journeyman director who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in “St. Elmo's Fire” has died at 80.

News

14 fatally shot in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fourteen people, including five children, were killed as more than 100 people were shot in a wave of gunfire in Chicago over the Father’s Day weekend.

News

First responders issue reminder about leaving kids in hot car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Temperatures are heating up this week and first responders are reminding people about the dangers of hot cars. In 2019 REMSA said 52 kids across the country died because they were left inside of a vehicle.

Latest News

News

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Did teens, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States?

News

Two dead, 12 hurt after shooting at block party in north Charlotte

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two people are dead and 12 people were hurt at a block party that led to a shooting and several people being struck by vehicles in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

News

Museum to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

Updated: 6 hours ago
The American Museum of Natural History is removing a statue of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man on his sides after objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

International

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
The World Health Organization reported late Sunday the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

KOLO

“Say I Do Nevada” campaign supports domestic violence services

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
The coronavirus pandemic is impacting domestic violence services in Nevada.